National titles for Callan Macra

Members of Callan Macra proved they can ‘talk to the talk’ by taking home top prizes from two national competitions, recently.
The Macra Impromptu Public Speaking National Final and the team Macra Public Speaking National Final both took place in Ennis, Co Clare.
Congratulations to Niamh Bambrick, Impromptu Public Speaking national champion (above), and (pictured top) the team of Jim Lynch, Shane Walsh and Avril Collins who won the Macra Public Speaking National Final.
Macra President John Keane presented prizes.
