17 Dec 2021

Kilkenny farmer in final of FBD Young Farmer of the Year tonight!

All eyes will be on the Macra na Fierme Facebook later this evening as the Young Farmer of the Year 2021 will be announced.

A Kilkenny man is among the five participants who have made the final shortlist!

Eoin Kennedy is a dairy farmer from Kilkenny. He will be competing with Edward Treanor a dairy farmer from Monaghan, Owen Ashton a dairy farmer from Cork, Shane Halpin a horticulturist from County Dublin and Trevor Cobbe  a dairy farmer from Laois

The final five contestants will compete for the overall title of 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year. Category winners and the overall winner will be announced Friday 17 December during the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year broadcast hosted by Damien O’Reilly, streamed on Macra na Feirme's Facebook page, Facebook.com/MacranaFeirme 

Good luck Eoin!

