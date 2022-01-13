Search

13 Jan 2022

Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland donate €20,000 to UNICEF Covid vaccine campaign

'It is only fitting that we would do our best to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable people are not at further risk'

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland Chairman John Murphy, right, delivers a donation of €20,000 on behalf of Glanbia farmers to UNICEF Ireland Executive Director, Peter Power

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

13 Jan 2022

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia farmers, including those in Kilkenny, have made a €20,000 donation to UNICEF Ireland’s ‘Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine’ campaign, joining the campaign to end the COVID-19 pandemic.


UNICEF’s campaign supports the organisation’s role in the global COVID-19 vaccine rollout, or COVAX facility, and is the biggest vaccine procurement and distribution drive in history.

Glanbia Ireland and Glanbia Co-op Chairman, John Murphy, said: “COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives. It has been a tough and a challenging time for all of us. But the impact has been even greater in less developed parts of the world where vaccines are not available and the most vulnerable families, health workers and high-risk people have suffered even more.

#SHECANDO: Kilkenny native rowing her way into history by crossing the Atlantic solo


“Our Co-op roots run deep in all of our communities. Our Board therefore felt that it is only fitting that we would do our best to ensure that the world’s most vulnerable people are not at further risk, and that Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland would make a €20,000 donation to the UNICEF programme on behalf of our farm families. Nobody is safe until everyone is safe and no child is safe until everyone they rely on is safe,” the Chairman said.


Peter Power, UNICEF Ireland Executive Director, said: “UNICEF is currently leading the largest-ever vaccine procurement and supply operation, as part of the global COVAX facility. Vaccinating the entire world can only be done at the scale UNICEF offers. COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out at pace, with over 975 million doses delivered to 144 countries via the COVAX facility so far.”


With the support of Glanbia Ireland, Co-op Members and many other supporters worldwide, UNICEF aims to reach 3 billion COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the most vulnerable families, health workers and high-risk people on our planet by the end of 2022.


“We are proud to have Glanbia and Glanbia Co-op as members of our UNICEF Corporate Vaccine Alliance, and their donation helps us ensure that vaccines get to the most remote and isolated places in the world; that they are stored safely using secure cold chain equipment; that health workers are vaccinated and protected against COVID-19 and that vulnerable families and children receive the life-saving care they need to survive,” said Mr Power.


UNICEF has spent 75 years saving children’s lives and fighting for their rights. UNICEF has been coordinating vaccine delivery to communities globally since 1948 and as a result has the cold chain and other critical infrastructure in place which make it uniquely placed to deliver.


The COVAX facility is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both higher-income and lower-income countries. UNICEF was asked to join COVAX by partners WHO, Gavi The Vaccine Alliance, and CEPI in 2020, due to its expertise in procuring half the world’s vaccines for children under 5 every year. After Gavi, the WHO or countries have paid for the vaccine doses themselves, €4.48 allows UNICEF to deliver two doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the point of arrival in-country to the individual, in countries facing humanitarian crisis.

Major rise in Covid-19 illness benefit payouts in Kilkenny this week

The search is on for Miss Kilkenny 2022, with an array of prizes and agency contract for winner

Shine bright: Celebrating the 75th Diamond Jubilee of Miss Ireland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media