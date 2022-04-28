Search

28 Apr 2022

Kilkenny agricultural college takes top prize at Macra Challenge Day

Macra na Feirme News

28 Apr 2022 2:39 PM

Kildalton College in Kilkenny were overall winners of this year's Macra Na Feirme Challenges day held in Gurteen Agricultural College yesterday. 

Teams of twelve students from Teagasc and Private agricultural colleges around Ireland competed in sport, presentations, and skills learned during the college year such as stock judging, welding, tractor driving and teamwork challenges all featured as part of the day. 

This year National Broadband Ireland sponsored a new team technology challenge.  This required participants to present on the “technology that they would like to adopt in their future land-based work situations”.  

Continuing their long time affiliation with the Macra Challenges Day, FRS Networks renewed their sponsorship of a 3 month scholarship to FRS Networks.  This challenge focused on Health, Safety and Welfare in the land-based sector. 

Herd Watch Ireland sponsored the sport challenge and Women in Agriculture sponsored the workshop skills challenge.

The various challenges were judged by John Keane, Macra Na Feirme President; Dr AnneMarie Butler, Teagasc Head of Education,  Siobhan Dooley from FRS Network, Mervyn Harvey of Herdwatch Ireland and Niall Beirne from National Broadband Ireland. 

The winners of the different challenges were:

Team Challenge - Winner
Soccer - Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny
National Broadband Award - Mountbellew Agriculture College, Co. Galway
FRS Scholarship - Kildalton College, Co. Kilkenny
Stock Judging - Clonakilty College, Co. Cork
Welding - Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary
Tractor Driving - Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary
Problem solving - Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary

Imelda Walsh from Women in Agriculture said that “It is testament to Gurteen College to see so many female students in the college.  Gender balance enriches interactions across all aspects of agriculture, and brings a much more rounded approach. It is great to see that the role of women is being recognised and brought to the fore”.   

Speaking after the presentations, Dr AnneMarie Butler, Head of Education with Teagasc, thanked staff for organising the Colleges day.

She acknowledged the support of the partner and sponsor organisations in making the event a success.

