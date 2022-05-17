Macra na Feirme holds AGM

Macra na Feirme held its annual general meeting in Sligo on Saturday 14 May 2022. The first in person AGM in two years.

Several members retired from the board and new members were elected at the meeting. Tributes were paid to outgoing board members, Andrew Doyle, former Chairperson of the Board, Bill Gleeson, former Treasurer and Amanda Monahan, former director.

Those elected to the Board at the AGM include: Caroline O'Keeffe (Chairperson); Sarah Kelly (Vice Chair); Patrick Jordan (National Secretary); William Buckley (Treasurer); and Director Jonathan Dwyer. They will join President John Keane; Vice-Presidents Claire Gough (Leinster), Elaine Houlihan (Munster) and, Luna Orofiamma (North West); Past President Thomas Duffy and Independent Directors Donie Wiley, David Fitzgerald, Noel Flavin.

Macra na Feirme National President John Keane addressed those in attendance. In his address he cautioned about the implications of climate change and noted that rural young people need to be at the forefront of policy development with respect to climate change and sustainability. Keane commented on Ireland’s global sustainability leadership in food production, noting that Ireland needs to ensure that its young farmers are able to flourish within the sector.



“We need a future in rural Ireland. We need to ensure that the policies and regulations that political actors develop deliver a real and tangible future for young people in rural Ireland” said Macra na Feirme National President John Keane in his annual general meeting address.

Later in the evening at the banquet dinner, Macra na Feirme paid tribute to outgoing National Council Representatives from the last two years. The pandemic presented challenges for properly acknowledging the service to the organisation from these members.

“We thank our outgoing National Council Representatives and our outgoing board members for their dedication and service to Macra na Feirme. It is the members involved that truly make Macra such a great organisation,” said Keane.