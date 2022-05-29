Search

29 May 2022

Ifac urges Kilkenny farmers to prepare for statutory sick pay

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

File pic

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

29 May 2022 2:03 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

New legislation giving employees a statutory entitlement to sick pay is currently making its way through the Oireachtas.


When enacted, the Sick Pay Bill will provide a level of sick pay coverage for employees who currently do not receive sick pay or are not entitled to illness benefit.
Consequently, ifac, Ireland’s farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm, is advising Kilkenny farmers to prepare for statutory sick pay for their employees.


Mary McDonagh, Head of HR & Payroll Services at ifac, advises:
“At a time when input costs for everything from feed and fertiliser to energy, transport and labour are rising, it is particularly important that farmers with employees do not overlook making provision for statutory sick pay in their budgets for next year.


“This year’s introduction of statutory sick pay is an additional cost that farmers with employees need to include in their budget. Now is also the time to address situations where an existing employee’s wages are based on ‘take home’ rather than ‘gross’ pay.


“This is important because ‘net’ or ‘take home’ pay arrangements are difficult to budget and expose employers to potential additional costs if income tax rates rise or an employee’s tax credits change. Wages should always be agreed on a gross pay basis.”


Payment rate and duration
Under the legislation, employers will be required to pay sick pay at a rate of 70% of an employee’s wage, subject to a daily maximum threshold of €110. The scheme will be phased in over four years, allowing employers to plan for the additional costs they will incur. Initially, employees will be entitled to three days of statutory sick pay per year, rising to five days in 2024, seven days in 2025, and ten days in 2026. These sick days do not have to be consecutive.


Medical certificates
Employees will need to obtain a medical certificate to avail of statutory sick pay. To be eligible, they will also need to have worked for their employer for a minimum of 13 weeks.
If they need additional time off work once the entitlement to sick pay from their employer ends, they may qualify for illness benefit from the Department of Social Protection provided they have sufficient PRSI contributions.


Record keeping
Accurate record-keeping is essential when managing employees.
In respect of statutory sick pay, the details to record include the employee’s service history, statutory sick leave dates and the payment made. These records may be needed in the event of a Workplace Relations Commission inspection or investigation.


Note that statutory sick leave should not be included as part of annual or any other leave.
Mary continued, “Also, farms which already provide paid sick leave for their employees need to check how the new legislation will impact those contracts. The legislation states that employers are not prevented from offering better terms to their employees.”
If you are concerned about the impact of statutory sick pay on your farm business or have questions about how to budget for the new scheme, further information is available from your local ifac office.

Pictures: Borris hosts Kilkenny and Carlow schools for KCETB Ethos Showcase

Child benefit should be cut for parents of children who miss school regularly - TD

Number of people employed in Ireland reaches highest on record

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media