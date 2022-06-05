Search

05 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Mart Report: Beef prices may have peaked

Reporter:

George Candler

05 Jun 2022 7:05 AM

It’s a busy time on farms at the moment with silage making in full swing.
The higher costs for fertilizer, fuel, plastic wraps etc means that contractors have much higher costs to contend with compared to last year and of course farmers growing grass have notice the increase in overheads.
The fact that cattle, sheep, and milk prices have remained at an all time high helps during these difficult times.


Beef Prices
On the beef front prices have remained excellent but for the first time in many months there are suggestions that prices may well have reached their peak, due to a suggestion that customer resistence is starting to come into play.

Some restaurants have taken beef off the menu which is a strange decision as for years that same product was been sold at a loss by most farmers.
The war in Ukraine has not helped, with uncertainty remaining in most sectors.
If the conflict was resolved it would have an positive effect on all sectors of the economy.


Sheep Sales
On the sheep front lamb price were marginally reduced with butcher types ranging from €165 to €180 per head, factory lambs €148 to €171 per head and cull ewes €70 to €226 per head.

Bank Holiday
Next Monday is a Bank Holiday so our sheep sale will be held on Tuesday, June 7, in conjunction with our weekly calf sale.
Until next time do be careful not only on the farm but also on the road during this busy time.
Good buying, good selling and good luck.

