Teagasc advice for Kilkenny farmers on Spring Barley Disease Control

Applying a fungicide at the correct timing is the foundation for successful disease control in spring barley.
Teagasc research indicates that applying the first fungicide at mid/ late tillering and a second at awn emergence can result in a yield increase of over 0.5t/ha in a high disease pressure year over delayed timings.
Use a mix of active ingredients that target the fungus at no more than a half rate of each of the individual components. Include Folpet 1.5L/ha to assist in the control of ramularia.
All fungicides have strengths and weakness so it is important to match the correct fungicide with the varietal characteristics. All current spring barley varieties have high ratings for resistance to mildew so the inclusion of a specific mildewicide is rarely warranted.
It is essential to walk the crop beforehand and then decide on fungicide choice and rate in conjunction with the varietal characteristics. A mismatch of fungicide and variety can lead to either poor disease control or unwarranted fungicide use.
