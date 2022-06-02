Search

02 Jun 2022

Gardaí send message to Kilkenny tractor drivers after numerous mobile phone offences

Picture: An Garda Síochána

02 Jun 2022 1:08 PM

Gardaí have warned Kilkenny tractor drivers not to use mobile phones while driving after vehicles were stopped recently in North Kilkenny by gardaí.

Silage and hay-making season is in full swing and there are a lot of agricultural vehicles on the roads. 

A number of tractors were stopped in recent days for this offence in the Kilkenny/Carlow Division. 

Four fixed charge penalty notices for mobile phone offences were issued as well as for road tax offences.

These offences were detected in various parts of North Kilkenny.

A Garda spokesperson said: "As usual, the majority of drivers of agricultural machinery are sticking to the rules.

"Other road users also should be aware that rules about safe overtaking of slower vehicles still apply and that the road is a space we all must share."

