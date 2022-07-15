Search

15 Jul 2022

Kilkenny farmer to host National Dairy Extravaganza event

Kilkenny

Johnstown farmer Tom Walsh will host one of the main events as part of the IGA’s Dairy Extravaganza

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

15 Jul 2022 5:53 PM

The Irish Grassland Association are hosting a first Dairy Extravaganza since before lockdown, next week.
Kilkenny farmer Tom Walsh from Johnstown will host one of the main events.


Dairy Bus Tour
The Dairy Summer Bus Tour sponsored by AIB will be held on July 19, and will focus on a theme of optimising output on the milking platform. Host farmers for the day will be Tom Walsh from Johnstown . Kilkenny and Denis Cody from Templemore, Tipperary.
Two excellent host farmers who are hitting the high notes in terms of farm performance.

Denis Cody
Denis farms with his wife Carmel and his parents Eamon and Anne, near Clonmore, Templemore, on two milking platforms, one 50% owned and the second 100% leased, totalling 138 hectares.
Returning home from Kildalton College in 2010 with a level 6 diploma in dairying,, he reseeded the 48-hectare home farm over the next three years and began building stock numbers.
In 2013, Denis leased a 21 hectare former dairy unit with a disused milking parlour approximately 7km from home to start a second unit. Starting with 40 cows, two adjoining parcels of land have been leased to create a 48-hectare second dairy farm, milking 150 cows.
All cows are calved on the home farm, and cows moved to the second unit from late February.


An additional 75 hectares is farmed in three sections to supply winter forage and rear replacement heifers.
In 2021 an additional 44 ha block was leased in to the home farm to give a 90ha platform. In 2022 a total of 250 cows will be milked on this home platform.
In 2021 an average of 520 kg milk solids was produced per cow (4.63% fat and 3.78% protein) to Centenary Coop, with approximately 700 kg meal per head.
The overall stocking rate is 2.5 livestock units per hectare farmed, the milking platforms are stocked at 3.2 cows/ha and 2.8 cows/ha.
Last year the farms grew approximately 14 tonnes of grass dry matter per hectare.

Ella Dunphy is the new President of Rotary Kilkenny

Tom Walsh
Tom and his wife Norma farm 64 hectares near Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny.
Having spent a number of years working away from the farm, Tom started farming fulltime in 2003 milking 40 cows that year. Since then, he has grown the herd to the 126 cows being milked this year on the 48 hectare milking platform at a stocking rate of 2.63 cows/hectare.
The remaining land area is used for rearing replacements and providing winter feed.
Tom has bred a high milk solids herd producing >500kg/ cow every year since milk quotas were removed in 2015. In 2021, 620 kg per cow (4.5% fat and 3.72% protein) were delivered to Glanbia. This was produced from a diet of approximately 1.5t of concentrate per cow, high quality grazed grass and grass silage.


In 2021, Tom calved 86% of the herd in 6 weeks with a calving interval of 364 days.
A herd EBI of €182, puts the herd in the top 10% of herds in the country. Tom actively culls low performing cows from his herd each year and this coupled with breeding replacements from the best performing cows and excellent grazing management underpins his continued improvement in milk solids production over the years.
Tom was previously a monitor farmer in the 2004-2008 Teagasc Glanbia Joint Programme.

Mixed fortunes for sheep and beef at Kilkenny Mart this week

Free Evening Event
On the evening in-between the Dairy Summer Tour and Dairy Conference, there is a free event in the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel. Guest speakers are Seamus Quigley, Dairy Farmer, Ashleigh Fennell, Dairy Farmer, and Joe Patton, Teagasc; interviewed by former Irish Farmers’ Journal Editor and IGA Lifetime Merit Award recipient, Matt Dempsey.

Conference
The Irish Grassland Dairy Conference, sponsored by Yara will take place on Wednesday, July 20, in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel.
The conference has been divided into three: Controlling the controllables; Creating certainty; and Attracting and retaining talented people.
Tickets can be purchased (online irishgrassland.ie or by phone 087 9626483) for each day for €50pp for IGA members. Attendance at the night-time event is free.

Paul Murphy- An intriguing All-Ireland awaits but Kilkenny to come home with Mac

Preparation: This game comes with more pageantry than any other, so being mentally ready is key

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

"I’ve always liked reading aloud. It was the only thing I was any good at! Especially in school, when all the other guys hated it, they couldn’t wait for their turn to be over."

Home

Day in the Life of Stephen Rea, Actor

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media