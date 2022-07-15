Search

15 Jul 2022

Ella Dunphy is the new President of Rotary Kilkenny

Kilkenny

New President of Kilkenny Rotary Ella Dunphy accepts the chain of office from outgoing President Stephen Costello

The new President of Rotary Kilkenny was announced this week.
Ella Dunphy, a leading business person in Kilkenny City for more than 20 years, was bestowed with the Presidential chain of office for the coming 12 months.


In her acceptance speech Ella stated how humbled and honoured she was to accept the chain of office and how she looked forward to working with the entire membership of Rotary Kilkenny during her tenure.

She complimented fellow Rotarian and immediate past-president Stephen Costello on his successful year. She complimented Stephen on one of his biggest challenges which was the reinstatement of the weekly Rotary meetings post Covid which was eventually welcomed by all.

Ella then continued to set out her stall in what she hoped to achieve during her year. Hitting the ground running and with the help of fellow Rotarians, she is immediately kicking off with Rotary Kilkenny’s inaugural golf classic at the end of July, the proceeds of which will be for her nominated charity, Cois Nore, Kilkenny’s Cancer Support Service. Ella feels that Rotary Kilkenny together with friends and colleagues will add value to this wonderful and essential service.


As President of Rotary Kilkenny Ella is looking forward to engaging with the membership on her many plans for the year ahead. One of her priorities is to take serious action and contribute to a greener and cleaner environment.


Ella concluded by saying that she is delighted with the response from the community of Kilkenny for the Rotary Golf Fund Raiser for Cois Nore on 29 July. She further added that there are still some slots available on the timesheet which she expects to fill in the coming days. Click here for further details about the golf classic.

