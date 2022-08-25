Glanbia Co-op milk suppliers urged to declare sustainability actions online now

Glanbia Co-op milk suppliers are being asked to log in to their account now and outline what sustainability actions they’re undertaking on farm.

A new section is now live on the www.Glanbiaconnect.com website for the Co-op’s 5,000 milk suppliers receiving their Sustainability Action Payment.

The €18 million Sustainability Action Payment initiative was launched earlier this year to assist milk suppliers to the Co-op as they continue to enhance the environmental and economic sustainability of their family farms.

The programme is designed to support dairy suppliers, reduce their carbon footprint, enhance water quality and biodiversity and improve air quality and soil health, in line with Glanbia Ireland’s Living Proof sustainability strategy.

Milk suppliers are asked to visit the ‘My Account’ section on Glanbia Connect and declare their sustainability actions, to continue to receive their Sustainability Action Payment in 2023.

In recognition of current on-farm sustainability actions, for the remainder of 2022, all suppliers will receive the full payment of 0.5 cent per litre, Sean Molloy, Chief Ingredients and Agribusiness Growth Officer, explained.

“Glanbia Co-op operates a world-class food supply chain with a strong focus on quality, customer care and sustainability. Each dairy suppliers is expected to receive an average of almost €3,000 under the Sustainability Action Payment this year. Across the lifetime of this three-year programme, over €54 million in total will be made available to family farms as they continue to improve the economic and environmental performance of their farms.

“To continue to receive the Sustainability Action Payment in 2023, our Republic of Ireland suppliers are requested to log on to the “My Account” section on Glanbia Connect and declare 7 of the 18 sustainability actions undertaken.”

Actions outlined are closely aligned with the progressive measures identified in Teagasc’s emissions reduction Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) climate plan. Glanbia Co-op’s Milk Suppliers are proud of their family farms and want to protect them for the next generation, Thomas Ryan, Senior Sustainability Manager at Glanbia Co-op added.

“We all have a role to play in protecting our climate, water, air quality and biodiversity. This programme assists our suppliers as they continue to enhance both the environmental and economic sustainability of their farms. As part of Living Proof, Glanbia Co-op, along with our family farms, has pledged to deliver a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with each litre of milk produced by 2030. We have signed up to the internationally-recognised Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). All of Glanbia Co-op’s dairy suppliers are accredited to the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS).”

Dairy suppliers are now required to select from a series of options, which includes measures aimed at: