Applying grassland fertilizer after heavy rain - Teagasc advice for Kilkenny farmers

The rain over the weekend in most of the drought affected areas of the country has farmers asking about the best approach to the application of nitrogen fertiliser on grassland.
It is essential that a balanced approach be taken, which will help to meet forage requirements and avoid losses of nitrogen to water.
Pat Murphy, Head of Environment Knowledge Transfer in Teagasc said that there are a number of factors to be considered including:
It is important to remember that the closed period for slurry application begins on 8 October this year (1 week earlier than 2021).
If you are concerned about winter feed stocks on your farm, contact your Teagasc advisor to prepare a fodder budget for the winter ahead.
The closing date for application of artificial fertiliser is Wednesday 14th September.
