01 Oct 2022

Apprenticeships and college courses are expanding for the agri sector

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

01 Oct 2022 5:00 AM

ABOVE: Front: Dr Stephen Whelan (Programme Director of BSc in Organic Agriculture, SETU) and Dr Anthony Nolan (Programme Director of BEng Agricultural Systems Engineering, SETU). Back: Cormac O’Toole (Vice-President for Corporate Affairs, SETU), Dr Frances Hardiman (Head of Faculty of Engineering, SETU), Mr David Denieffe (Vice-President for Academic Affairs, SETU), Minister of State Pippa Hackett, Dr John Carroll (Programme Director of BEng Agricultural Systems Engineering, SETU) and Dr Karen Hennessy (Head of Campus, SETU Wexford)

Education and training opportunities for people who want to work in the agricultural sector are expanding, thanks to new apprenticeships and third level courses.


Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris TD confirmed three new apprenticeship programmes in farming at last week’s Ploughing Championship.
Apprenticeship programmes in Farm Manager, Farm Technician, and Horticulture will accept students in the next academic year.


New courses have also been announced at the South East Technological University (SETU).
The four new courses are a level 8 BSc (Hons) and level 7 BSc in Organic Agriculture and a level 8 BEng (Hons) and level 7 BEng in Agri-Systems Engineering. Applications through the CAO open in November.

Apprenticeships
Speaking at the Ploughing Championships, the Minister said: “Until now, legislation has prohibited statutory apprenticeships in an area of agriculture, horticulture, or fishing. Thankfully that now changes due to the impending passage of the Higher Education Authority Bill.

“We can now roll out apprenticeships in Farm Technician (Higher Certificate Level 6) and Farm Manager (Ordinary Degree Level 7) and Horticulture (Higher Certificate Level 6). Teagasc will begin working with employers to train them in apprenticeship management from early 2023 and students will be accepted from September.”
“Next month, we will roll out Apprenticeship in Sports Turf Management which provides trainees with the skills and knowledge needed to work in sports turf based businesses such as golf courses, sporting grounds, local government, turf farms and maintenance contractors.”

SETU Degrees
Also announced at the Ploughing Championship, South East Technological University (SETU) has expanded its offering of agricultural programmes with the launch of four new degrees in Organic Agriculture and Agri-Systems Engineering.


Speaking at the launch, Dr Stephen Whelan, Programme Director said: “Our new organic agriculture programmes give students a unique opportunity to make a big impact on the organic industry. The BSc in Organic Agriculture is the only such degree being offered on the island of Ireland and we believe the honours version of the course is the only Level 8 degree in organic agriculture offered in either the UK or Ireland.”


The programme was developed in close consultation with industry, including the Irish Organic Association whose expertise were drawn on in the development of the organic modules on the programme.

