Golfers 'putt' on a good show in first Kilkenny v Tipp Cross Border Challenge!

The Tipperary golfers proved they could hit long and straight when they battled Kilkenny in the inaugural Cross Border Challenge Golf Classic.

Teams from both sides of the border played on the neutral grounds of Rathdowney Golf Club in the 3-ball scramble, which also featured a ‘Drive Fada’ between the two counties with hurling managers Derek Lyng and Liam Cahill.

(Thanks to our photographer Christine Tobin)



ABOVE: Golfers from Kilkenny battled Tipperary in the inaugural Cross Border Challenge Golf Classic at the weekend. Pictured are hurling managers Derek Lyng (Kilkenny and Liam Cahill (Tipperary) with (back) John Maher, Aidan Fogarty, Jack Lyng, Rosemary Myr-Hubr, Pat Wall and Dan Norton

For Kilkenny, Aidan ‘Taggy’ Fogarty didn’t mess around on the tee box and swung the ball before Derek Lyng proved he could swing. They were no match, however, for Liam Cahill and Tipperary golfer John O’Brien who managed to drive their way to the win.



The event was a fundraiser for the Urlingford Town Team’s work to turn the town’s recently emptied Bank of Ireland into a remote working hub.



Urlingford Town Team (UTT) member (and golfer) John Maher says the event featured some great golf and ‘the course was in immaculate condition, thanks to the team at Rathdowney’.



UTT chairperson Fiona Joyce says the event was a great indication of the community support for the project. “To have a whopping 65 sponsors and all that support from participating teams is phenomenal. This allows to now progress with the first of many of our planned projects,” she said.

Winners:

1st: 58.3) Joe Costello, Martin Barnaville and John Maher. 58.3.

2nd (60.29): Mick Parlon, Barry Liffey, Joe Conroy.

3rd (61.6): Shane Moriarty, Michael Tobin, David Kelly.

Ladies (61.3): Eileen Dowling, Elaine Dowling and Kate Kavanagh.