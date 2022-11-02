2023 Fodder Support Scheme welcomed by Kilkenny TD

Hard-pressed farm families are to benefit from new fodder supports worth €30 million for next year, according to Kilkenny Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.



Following on from September’s Budget 2023 announcement, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, T.D launched the €30m 2023 Fodder Support Scheme. It will be an ease to many farm families struggling with spiralling overheads costs, Deputy Phelan said.

“Spiralling fertiliser, diesel, energy and other costs are heaping pressure on farm families. This fund will help to ease those pressures somewhat and is a further example of this government’s continuing support for rural Ireland and our family farms through this continued period of uncertainty.

Announcing the €30 million scheme, Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue, said: “There continues to be price pressure for agricultural input costs, in particular for chemical fertliliser and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved next year.

“I am delighted to launch the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme 2023. This Scheme builds on the success of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme which had over 71,000 applicants, with each of them due to receive an average payment of €735 shortly. The scheme was also designed to help ensure there will be adequate fodder on livestock farms."

The 2023 Scheme is a continuance of the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme and aims to incentivise farmers, in particular drystock farmers to grow more fodder (silage and/or hay) in 2023 to ensure Ireland does not have any animal welfare issues next year. Only successful applicants for the 2022 Fodder Support Scheme are eligible to apply for the 2023 Scheme.

Minister McConalogue added: “The initial budget for the Fodder Support Scheme is €30 million, with a payment rate of up to €100 per hectare. I will continue to monitor the situation around the price of agricultural inputs into 2023 and, in the event that they remain high, I will be seeking additional funding for this Scheme."