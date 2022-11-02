Kilkenny village left 'in the Dark Ages'

Recently installed public lighting that is still not electrified in Listerlin has drawn criticism from local councillors in the area.
At this month's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council, Cllr Fridelis Doherty called for the recently installed public lighting in the village to be electrified as a matter of urgency.
"The dark nights are coming in and it's worrying that these lights haven't been fully connected yet," she said.
Cllr Ger Frisby agreed, stating that the issue needs to be addressed.
"We’re here providing the infrastructure so it's kind of crazy that we're left waiting for them to be connected, it's like being back in the Dark Ages," he said.
"The ESB needs to be held more accountable."
