Talking Timber – 300 attend Teagasc’s conifer timber event

There was a huge interest in ‘Talking Timber 2022’ which was held recently in Roscrea and focused on supplying sustainable timber products.

With 25 trade stands representing different sectors of the industry, this event organised by Teagasc in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), offered a great opportunity to hear about current timber markets, view harvested logs and timber products, and also to network with timber buyers and contractors.

ABOVE: At the Teagasc Talking Timber 2022 event in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary were: Dr Niall Farrelly, Teagasc Forestry Researcher; Michael Somers, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer; Pat Hennessy, forest owner; Seán Sheridan and Gerry Dolan, Glennon Brothers sawmills, Des O'Toole, Coillte / Forest Industries Ireland and Dr Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, Head of Forestry Development Department Teagasc



Event organiser Liam Kelly, Teagasc Forestry Development Department, said he was delighted the event was back as an ‘in-person event’ after two years.

“Hearing the busy networking sessions all around the room, demonstrated that there is a real need for forest owners to meet buyers in order to build confidence in selling timber from privately owned forests,” he said.



During the discussions at the outdoor log and timber products display, Gerry Dolan from Glennon’s Sawmills and representing Forest Industries Ireland (FII) stressed the need to thin crops.

“Thinning will result in straighter trees and logs which offer much more timber use options, especially at the later thinning stage, or at final crop,” he said.



Speakers at the indoor conference included Michael Somers, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer, who stressed the importance of owners getting to know their forest and the importance of planning harvesting in time.

“The recent Teagasc publication ‘Harvesting and Selling Timber from Conifer Forests, a Step-by-Step Guide for Forest Owners’ is a simple, but detailed guide to optimising your valuable timber resource and is available to download on the Teagasc website,” he said.



Dr Niall Farrelly, Teagasc Forestry Researcher, presented his research findings on evaluating thinning strategies which improve the economics and timber quality of softwood plantations.

His research shows that thinning provides a valuable income stream, and that appropriate increased thinning intensity can reduce the rotation length to achieve merchantable material.