Search

05 Nov 2022

Talking Timber – 300 attend Teagasc’s conifer timber event

Kilkenny Kilkenny

At the Teagasc Talking Timber 2022 event in Roscrea

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

05 Nov 2022 12:57 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

There was a huge interest in ‘Talking Timber 2022’ which was held recently in Roscrea and focused on supplying sustainable timber products.
With 25 trade stands representing different sectors of the industry, this event organised by Teagasc in association with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), offered a great opportunity to hear about current timber markets, view harvested logs and timber products, and also to network with timber buyers and contractors.

ABOVE: At the Teagasc Talking Timber 2022 event in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary were: Dr Niall Farrelly, Teagasc Forestry Researcher; Michael Somers, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer; Pat Hennessy, forest owner; Seán Sheridan and Gerry Dolan, Glennon Brothers sawmills, Des O'Toole, Coillte / Forest Industries Ireland and Dr Nuala Ni Fhlatharta, Head of Forestry Development Department Teagasc


Event organiser Liam Kelly, Teagasc Forestry Development Department, said he was delighted the event was back as an ‘in-person event’ after two years.
“Hearing the busy networking sessions all around the room, demonstrated that there is a real need for forest owners to meet buyers in order to build confidence in selling timber from privately owned forests,” he said.

Leftover pumpkins? Cook up some soup using this old Kilkenny recipe!


During the discussions at the outdoor log and timber products display, Gerry Dolan from Glennon’s Sawmills and representing Forest Industries Ireland (FII) stressed the need to thin crops.
“Thinning will result in straighter trees and logs which offer much more timber use options, especially at the later thinning stage, or at final crop,” he said.


Speakers at the indoor conference included Michael Somers, Teagasc Forestry Development Officer, who stressed the importance of owners getting to know their forest and the importance of planning harvesting in time.
“The recent Teagasc publication ‘Harvesting and Selling Timber from Conifer Forests, a Step-by-Step Guide for Forest Owners’ is a simple, but detailed guide to optimising your valuable timber resource and is available to download on the Teagasc website,” he said.

Woman has a frightening escape from flash floods in Kilkenny

A good Samaritan rescued a young woman stranded in her car last week


Dr Niall Farrelly, Teagasc Forestry Researcher, presented his research findings on evaluating thinning strategies which improve the economics and timber quality of softwood plantations.
His research shows that thinning provides a valuable income stream, and that appropriate increased thinning intensity can reduce the rotation length to achieve merchantable material.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media