Search

14 Oct 2022

The Viking massacre at Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny

The Viking massacre at Dunmore Cave in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

14 Oct 2022 6:12 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Dunmore Cave is perhaps best known to the people of Kilkenny as a famous visitor attraction but this dark hollow houses an unsettling secret.

There was once a massacre that took place in the cavernous depths of Dunmore, and this is what we know...

It is said to have occurred in 928AD, as recorded in the 'Annals of the Four Masters', and was led by Godfrey, a Viking chieftain from Dublin. 

Godfrey and his legion were on their way to Waterford to fight rival Vikings and were savagely plundering the surrounding regions as they travelled.

Elderly people in Kilkenny 'terrified' about anti-social behaviour as Hallowe'en nears

Terrified of what they saw coming and with no way to repel the oncoming onslaught, locals in Kilkenny fled in horror, hiding where they could.

A large number of them (mainly women and children) were spotted by the Vikings descending into Dunmore Cave trying to escape.

Godfrey caught wind of this and ordered his men to smoke them out, lighting large fires around the cave.

This had tragic, possibly unforeseen, but definitely brutal consequences.

One can only imagine the fear of those inside the cave as they slowly suffocated to death in the darkness, scrambling deeper and deeper in a bid to find oxygen.

Days Gone By - Faces of Kilkenny Gallery #2

Mothers and children. Entire families. Entire communities. Wiped out in one brutish stroke. 

In a visit to the cave in 1869, physician Arthur Wynne made the following note: 

“In the inmost recesses of Dearc-Fearna (Dunmore) unmistakable evidence that a massacre was perpetrated there, exists in the osseous remains of men, women and children that may be procured in quantities by disturbing the surface of the floor.”

The remains, continually recovered over passing centuries, serve as a reminder of the darkness in men’s hearts. 

The screams of native people from over a millennium ago can almost be heard echoing through the darkness of the caverns to this day.

Extended and upgraded Kilkenny city home hits the market - see inside!

Visitors to the cave are in for an other-worldly experience, a chance to descend into the underworld, an underworld haunted by a tragic history.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media