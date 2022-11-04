FromTheArchives: Detectives kept watch on hotel in Kilkenny as republicans gathered

The Yesteryears series continues this week with an edition from January 26, 1968:
Detectives kept an all night watch on a hotel in Kilkenny as 130 republicans from near and far turned up to honour Richard Behal, described as Ireland’s most colourful political prisoner on the front page.
The journalist reported that no political speeches were made, just a dinner and some dancing. A farm residence and 110 acres in Troyswood this week sold for over £21,000 while 18 acres at Dunbell fetched £3,500, the report said.
Ann Deegan of Newtown NS Borris received a glowing school report as she did not miss one single day in her seven years at the school - and was now off to the Brigidine school in Goresbridge. She received a nice watch and certificate.
The cast from the Wake in the West which will be performed in Thomastown and Bagenelstown later this month
