Extra train services announced from Kilkenny for All-Ireland Final

Irish Rail have announced that they will be adding extra train services from Kilkenny to Dublin for the All-Ireland Final next Sunday, July 17.
Additional services heading to Dublin include a '09:09 Kilkenny - Heuston' service and a '09:40 Waterford - Heuston' service.
On the way back, a '19:15 Heuston - Waterford' service and a '19:40 Heuston - Waterford' have been added.
Update:— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 8, 2022
Extra services available to book online for @LimerickCLG V @KilkennyCLG Sun 17th July.
09:09 Kilkenny - Heuston
09:40 Waterford - Heuston
19:15 Heuston - Waterford
19:40 Heuston - Waterford
ℹ️ https://t.co/SeIcpoqxsY https://t.co/Cj7nUvaC6X
There is also a '10:21 Kilkenny - Heuston' service running on the same day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.