14 Jul 2022

What, where, when, who and how? All you need to know ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland final

What, where, when, who and how? All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland showdown

Limerick take on Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park on Sunday afternoon

Nick Rabbitts

14 Jul 2022 12:17 PM

When is the All-Ireland hurling final ?

The biggest match in the hurling calendar throws in at 3:30pm in Croke Park this Sunday, July 17.

How did the teams get here?

Kilkenny beat Westmeath, Laois, Dublin and Wexford in the group, before defeating Galway in the Leinster final and Clare in the semi-final.

Limerick have reached their third All-Ireland final in three years, seeing off Cork, Waterford, Tipperary, plus Clare in the Munster final and Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final.

It’s the Cats’ first time in an All-Ireland final since 2019 when they lost to Tipperary – handing Limerick their last defeat in the championship en-route. The last time they won Liam MacCarthy was 2015.

Versatile Deegan remains grounded ahead of Limerick examination

Defensive Duty: The O’Loughlin Gaels man talks about his club’s influence ahead of Sunday’s game

Where can I watch/listen/follow the game?

Both RTÉ One and Sky Sports Arena will carry live coverage of the All-Ireland final, with commentary also available on RTÉ Radio 1 and Live 95.

There will also be comprehensive coverage in our print edition out on Wednesday next week.

Limerick manager Kiely: 'We will have to work ten times harder' in final vs Kilkenny

How will I get there?

All train services from Colbert station to Dublin are sold out, and Irish Rail says it will not be able to add any further services.

Customers are advised to book on dublincoach.ie. JJ Kavanagh (jjkavanagh.ie) also provide a coach between Kilkenny and Dublin.

Can I still get a ticket?

As is always the case for the decider, tickets are like gold dust. They have been allocated to clubs Kilkenny and across the country. If the County Board receives additional tickets, they will be distributed to clubs across Kilkenny.

There has been no public sale of tickets so far but any extra tickets that become available, later in the week, may be put on public sale by Croke Park via Ticketmaster.

What will the weather be like?

Dublin will bask in temperatures of around 25 degrees, according to forecasters. So pack your sunscreen, caps and plenty of water!

