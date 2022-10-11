Search

11 Oct 2022

St Canice’s Credit Union County Final Day in Kilkenny - all the important details!

View from the new stand in Nowlan Park

Christopher Dunne

11 Oct 2022 11:34 AM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

This Sunday (October 16), the showpiece of the Kilkenny GAA calendar year, the St Canice Credit Union senior hurling county final, will throw-in at 2.30pm at UPMC Nowlan Park.

This year it will be contested between James Stephens and Shamrocks Ballyhale.

Shamrocks will be hoping to make it five in a row and with a host of county stars on show plus former Kilkenny manager Brian Cody will be on the sideline for 'The Village’, making it an extra-tasty affair.

The match will be preceded by the Revise.ie U-19 ‘C’ Final between Tullaroan and St Martin’s at 12.15pm.

UPMC Nowlan Park Sunday – October 16:

12.15pm – Revise Under 19 Roinn C Co Final

St Martin’s v Tullaroan

2.30pm – St Canice’s Credit Union Snr Co Final

Shamrocks Ballyhale v James Stephens

Tickets:

General admission will be €15. These tickets can be purchased online HERE or in Supervalu or Centra supermarkets.

Students & Pensioners €10 -These tickets can only be purchased online.

Under 16s are free.

Kilkenny GAA are asking people to come early and have your ticket purchased in advance to avoid any delays. 

They are also asking supporters to please park responsibly and to be respectful of residents in the area around UPMC Nowlan Park.

The game will also be live on TG4 and local radio.

