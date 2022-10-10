Search

Former Kilkenny student scores major golf tournament win

Former Kilkenny student wins Emilia Romagna Alps Tour Grand Final

Christopher Dunne

10 Oct 2022

Christopher Dunne

Past pupil of Kilkenny College Jonathan Yates (Class of 2011) has notched his first tournament win as a golfing professional.

Yates (-14) came out on top by two shots in the Emilia Romagna Alps Tour Grand Final, with second place going to Stefano Mazzoli (-12).

Yeats followed his opening round of 5 under-par with a 6 under-par in the second round and a final round of 3 under-par to end the tournament at 14 under-par.

After Jonathan’s victory, he was very satisfied: “Today was the best of the week. My game was very very solid. Stefano got off to a really quick start and put up to me early but I’m very happy I responded really well to him. It was a great day and a great week.” 

When asked to explain his experience on the tour this year he said that  The Alps Tour is fantastic.

"The tournaments and the golf courses are fantastic. The level of golf this year was phenomenal. I’m going to go 2nd stage of q-school next and then I will re-evaluate my schedule after this week’s result.”

Yates earned 9,500 Order of Merit points and the winning check of €10,000.  

