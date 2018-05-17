Zero IDA site visits for Kilkenny in Q1 of 2018

Kilkenny was one of ten counties to have zero Industrial Development Agency site visits in the first quarter of this year while Dublin had a total of 69.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher asked the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation for the number of IDA Ireland site visits in each county in Quarter 1 of 2018.

Minister Heather Humphreys provided details on the number of IDA site visits for the first three months of 2018. She said:

“The IDA continues to highlight the benefits of expanding or locating in all counties of Ireland to its clients, including through site visits to regional areas.

“It is important to remember, however, that the final decision as to where to invest always rests with the company concerned.

“It is also the case that site visit activity does not necessarily reflect investment potential, as at least 70% of all new foreign direct investment comes from existing IDA Ireland client companies.”

Last year Kilkenny County Council launched ‘Invest Kilkenny’ - a marketing strategy aimed at promoting the county as a unique commercial location.

The Council’s chief executive, Colette Byrne, called on agencies like IDA and Enterprise Ireland to “redouble their efforts” in attracting investment to a “vibrant” Kilkenny.

The county’s which had no IDA visits in the first three months of this year included: Kerry; Kilkenny; Longford; Offaly; Wexford and Wicklow. Dublin meanwhile had 69 site visits with Cork and Galway getting ten.