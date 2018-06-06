New mains installed on Kilkenny's Patrick Street - but connection works to last three more weeks

The new water mains have now been installed on Patrick Street in Kilkenny City, but works to connect local premises to the new system will take another three weeks to complete.

The works, which began in April, saw diversions put in place and the city centre route reduced to one-way as large excavations took place. The scheme’s purpose is to upgrade the water mains network, with almost 500 of old and damaged cast iron water mains replaced.

However, a number of local businesses on the street criticised the notice they were given, the signage put in place, as well as the disruptive effect the work had on their footfall.

Irish Water now says the largest and most difficult part of the project has now been successfully completed. The remaining works involve disconnecting local properties from the old water main network and re-connecting them to the new network.

“It had been hoped to carry out the connection works at night time using additional crews working in parallel with the mains laying crews, however this was ruled out following consultation with local businesses,” said a spokesperson for Irish Water.

“It will take a further three weeks to successfully complete these connection works. During this time, Patrick Street will be open to two-way vehicular and pedestrian traffic and the connection works will be carried out by a single crew operating in a confined working area.

“We are continuing to engage regularly with local businesses to keep them informed of the progress of the works and to work with them in order to minimise disruption while these vital water network improvement works are being carried out. We would again like to thank those businesses and the public for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience as we work to complete this essential project.”

The bottom of Ormonde Street was also opened up as part of the project to connect to existing mains.

Meanwhile, senior engineer for Kilkenny County Council Seamus Kavanagh has explained that the work which took place on Friary Street last week was a road crossing for broadband. He also said that re-instatement works have taken place on Kieran Street after broadband works there.