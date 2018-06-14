Kilkenny city to gain while Piltown to lose out in local elections reform recommendations

Kilkenny city will return to being an independent, seven seat electoral area for next year's local elections.

This follow the recommendations of a boundary commission set up by Minister for Local Government, John Paul Phelan.

The other major change to local representation in Kilkenny will see the Piltown area in the south of the county lose a councillor with the number of representaives going from six to five.

The number of councillors will remain the same in the county and city at 24 with the Thomastown area retaining its six seats and the Castlecomer area (North Kilkenny) also keeping its six seats.