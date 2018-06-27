Dog Days: Heatwave prompts delay to Kilkenny greyhound racing start-time

Greyhound racing in Kilkenny will get under way at a delayed time this evening (Wednesday, June 27) due to the current spell of hot weather.

The first of eight races will start at 9pm to allow for lower temperatures.

Following the 'High-Temperature' five-day warning issued by Met Éireann, the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) has suspended all trials and racing between 10am and 7.30pm with immediate effect and is monitoring all race meetings subject to changing weather patterns and local conditions. The IGB says the measures follow best welfare practices that are routinely followed during sharp temperature changes.

"We are pleased that racing can proceed this evening at 9pm," said Kilkenny Racing Manager Tom Kinane.

"I understand the delay can be a inconvenience to customers and owners however the welfare of our greyhounds comes first in all operational decisions. We will continue to monitor weather patterns and local conditions to ensure welfare considerations are fully taken into account."