Eight community groups and schools in Kilkenny to benefit from CLÁR funding

Eight community groups and schools in Kilkenny are to benefit from new Government funding through the CLÁR programme, local TD John Paul Phelan has said.

The successful Kilkenny applicants include:

St Eoghan’s National School in Kilmoganny, which gets €19,710 for six road lights and other upgrades;

St Aidan’s National School in Kilmanagh, which gets €27,000 for the provision of a dedicated car park at the school and Church;

Listerlin National School, which gets €18,000 to fund two digital speed safety signs and the construction/upgrade of a footpath to the village centre;

Castlewarren Village and Sports Ground, which will receive €1,980;

St Nicholas’ National School in Kilamery gets €37,800 for the construction/upgrade of a footpath etc;

Conahy Community Development receives €31,500 towards development at the car park;

South Kilkenny Historical Society will receive €30,000 for the provision of turning and car parking on a narrow cul-de-sac at Knockroe;

Scoil Bhride National School, Lisdowney and Lisdowney GAA are to get €40,500 for the installation of digital speed safety signs.

“The latest round of funding under the Clár Programme is being allocated for safety measures in schools and community groups. I’m delighted to announce that eight schools and community groups in Kilkenny are receiving funding in this round," said Deputy Phelan.

"The funding under this latest round of the Clár Programme will allow for the installation of safety measures such as pedestrian crossings, flashing lights and speed indicators in villages and adjacent to schools and community facilities. These measures will help to keep not only our children, but all those who live in CLÁR areas, safe which is very welcome."