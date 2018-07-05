Hosepipe ban extended to Kilkenny as drought conditions continue

Irish Water yesterday issued a National Water Conservation Order, commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban, which will take effect from 8am on Friday July 6 to midnight on Tuesday July 31 as high temperatures look set to continue across the country over the coming days.

Temperatures continue to soar in Kilkenny with the mercury going to over 25C again yesterday. That makes it a run of 11 consecutive days in the county above 25C, according to www.kilkennyweather.com.

It has gone over 25 C again today. That makes it a run of 11 consecutive days in Kilkenny. Back in the heatwave of July 2013, we had a run of 9 days at or above 25 C. July 4, 2018

Kilkenny experienced a record breaking June as temperatures soared to the highest mean temperature for the month in over 60 years

The Water Conservation Order applies to all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities e.g. watering gardens attached to a business premises.

The scope of this Order is the same as the one applied to the Greater Dublin Area issued on Monday, July 2. Irish Water may review the scope of both over the coming weeks.

The order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months.

Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days and predictions show no significant rainfall is likely for at least a further week, meaning deepening drought conditions.

On average demand across all water resources nationally has increased by 15%, and given the environmental pressures on the aquifers and waterbodies, this cannot be sustained for any period of time.

Due to soil moisture conditions, smaller groundwater sites in particular may take many months to recover.

These are the things you will no longer be able to to while the hosepipe ban is in effect:

Use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of – watering a garden, cleaning a private motor vehicle, using a domestic hosepipe cleaning a private leisure boatfilling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap), filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds), filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes), filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.

This prohibition will apply from 8am on Friday, 6 July 2018 until midnight 31 July 2018.

The Irish Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) does not apply to private wells or private group water schemes.