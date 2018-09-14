Calling all young artists - Become a force to be reckoned with for St Canice's Credit Union's Art Competition

For the first time ever, St. Canice’s is taking part in the Credit Union All Ireland Art Competition!

This year’s theme “The Force of Nature” and has been designed to encourage participants to get ‘thinking green’ by depicting their visions of a clean pollution and litter free environment and also to get thinking about the impact the local environment has on the community and the vital importance of protecting it.

Winners, will go on to represent St. Canice’s Credit Union at regional level and from there, regional winners will progress to the national awards ceremony in Dublin’s Croke Park in February 2019.

St. Canice’s Credit Union is delighted to have Paul Young from Cartoon Saloon, Caroline Schofield, Artist and Facilitator for Open Circle Community Arts Collective and Mary Butler, Arts Officer for Kilkenny County Council on the judging panel.

The national art competition is now in its 35th year and each year almost 30,000 people submit entries through more than 200 participating credit unions. The competition has no age limits and is open to children aged seven years and under right through to 18 years and over. There is also a category for those with physical or intellectual difficulties.

The annual competition is part of the Irish League of Credit Unions’ (ILCU) commitment to supporting the artistic development of both young and old in communities throughout Ireland. Producing and creating art can have many benefits for adults, such as reducing stress and aiding the development of creative problem-solving skills. For children, painting and creating art can nurture fine motor skills and neural development, while allowing them to express their emotions.

Entry forms with full details and rules are available to pick up in your local branch of St. Canice’s Credit Union or can also be downloaded on www.stcanicescu.ie. The closing date to submit finished entries to St. Canice’s Credit Union is Friday 19th October 2018.