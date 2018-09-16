Second arrest made in connection with 'organised fight' in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested a second juvenile in connection with an organised fight which took place in the city earlier this month.

A garda investigation is ongoing into an organised fight between students from two schools in Kilkenny City, which took place at the handball alley on Michael Street on September 6.

Punches were exchanged and one student was knocked to the concrete ground. He received medical treatment at St Luke's Hospital.

"A criminal investigation is underway into a reported affray which took place at the ball alley on Michael Street at lunchtime yesterday. I am declining to comment on the specifics of the investigation as it is ongoing but I want to advise the public that violent disorder, affray and assaults have no place on the streets of Kilkenny, which is a very safe city and An Garda Síochana will adopt a zero tolerance approach to any reports," said Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny GArda Station.

One youth was detained last weekend in connection to the incident.

Further arrests are expected.