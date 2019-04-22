Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 22, 2019

The late Tommy Nolan

The death has occurred of Tommy Nolan, formerly of Assumption Place, Kilkenny City and Wahlpole, St. Peters, Cambridgeshire UK.



Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Scully) and loving father of Deirdre, Della and Darren. Sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral will take place in Cambridgeshire and arrangements will follow.