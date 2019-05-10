Kilkenny racegoers enjoy a fabulous Punchestown

Hats off to the Kilkenny wowzers that attended this year’s Punchestown Festival. The Kilkenny race goers certainly did not disappoint in the style stakes for Lady’s Day last Friday. Michelle Treacy and Lorna Doogue not only made news headlines in eight national newspapers but they also caught the eye of Xpose’s TV camera and Evoke.ie. Both ladies were wearing hats from Michelle Treacy Millinery and outfits from Lady Lorna Design Emporium. Lorna also wore a stunning white cape from her mother’s own label Lorna Doone. The girls were head to toe in Kilkenny gear with their shoes from Penny’s and Shoe Rack.

Thursday winner of Punchestown Best Dressed Lady competition hailed from Kilkenny - Sarah Cass. Sarah is a busy midwife in the Rotunda Hospital and originally comes from Gowran. She has being on the Best Dressed Ladies circuit for 12 years now and can regularly being seen at Punchestown, Galway, The Dublin Horse Show and nearer to home Gowran Park. She describes her personal style as vintage and her inspiration is from Hollywood glamour. On the final day Sarah wore a black and white dress from Marchesa Notte, an American designer. She also likes to support local and has previously won at the Dublin Horse Show with a Ted Baker outfit from Pauls Kilkenny.

Lorna Doogue, Sarah Cass, Michelle Treacy

The men did their bit too on the day with Edward Hayden dressed to the nines in a trousers from Benneton, shirt from Pauls and a jacket from Detail Menswear. It was great to see Kilkenny boutiques and high street shops being supported at Punchestown.

My own outfit was a blue jumpsuit from Lady Lorna Design Emporium belted with a gold belt from Pennys, finished with a bespoke crown by Michelle Treacy Millinery, a white blazer from River Island in MacDonagh Junction and earrings from the Gift Horse.

Punchestown is one of my favourite meets and it was so good to see so many Kilkenny faces, some beaming with their winnings. Whereas I came home with the wallet a bit lighter. Ah well, there’s always next year!

Hero of the week

The hero of the week is not about awards or trophies. It’s about somebody giving back and appreciating a local hero who doesn't even know they are a hero! This week’s I would like to applaud Rachael Ellard, dance teacher at Vesper Dance Studio because she inspires young girls. Recently she posted on line a photo of her youngest group of dancers saying “When my friends ask me why I work all the time…it’s to see the shyest kid in the class own the stage”. Hats off to Rachael.

Kilkenny Chamber backs local motor dealers

Edward Hayden, Mark Kennedy, Siobhan Donohoe, Denis Lahart and John Hurley at Laharts with Kilkenny Chamber PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Laharts were delighted to welcome members of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce to their information evening on Business Leasing last Thursday. Chamber members dropped by their fabulous showrooms on the Waterford Road to hear how Laharts in association with Volkswagen Financial Services are now offering a full Vehicle Leasing Package to local businesses in Kilkenny. Lahart’s Sales Manager David Leonard and newly appointed Commercial Vehicle Brand Manager Ward Kinsella welcomed guests on the night. John Hurley, CEO of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce said it was great to see Laharts hosting the event and welcomed them as new members to Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce. Laharts outlined the benefits of leasing to businesses and detailed the new Business Leasing Products now available across the Volkswagen, Škoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle range. Laharts Volkswagen Brand Ambassador Edward Hayden was a guest on the evening.

Pampering par excellence at marvellous MINT

When you get to my age, you take all the help you can get, so last week I paid a visit to the medi-spa Mint by the Pembroke Kilkenny. They have just launched their Bio-Penta advanced facial and it’s the superwoman of facials. The Bio-Penta facial is heavenly and uses a highly advanced machine featuring the latest technology from Bio-Therapeutic for the ultimate skin results. Using the Bio-Penta in conjunction with Dermalogica products, their therapists can perform layered skincare and facial treatments to address even the most challenging skin conditions. The pièce de résistance is the transparent mask under the LED light which works away while you get a scalp massage. My skin needed the red LED which should stimulate my skin cells to produce more collagen. Happy days!

Crowning my week at so stylish salon

Like most mammies, Monday to Friday’s wardrobe is a pair of leggings or active gear as it is now called. So needless to say I was more than happy to let the glam squad at Crown work their magic on me for my debut as brand ambassador. I felt like Kilkenny’s very own Cinderella heading off to the ball! Crown have a team of talented and highly skilled hair dressers, make-up artists and nail technicians. It’s a one stop shop as they also do spray tans and cater for parties and groups, not to mention the glass of prosecco while you put your feet up! Crown Hair and Beauty Salon is located on Ormonde Street, Kilkenny.

Siobhan Donohue has been appointed brand ambassador for The Kilkenny People and The Kilkenny Reporter newspapers, click here for more

Contact Siobhan at siobhan.donohoe@ kilkennypeople.ie if you have a story or an event you would like her to attend.