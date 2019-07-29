Kilkenny students can avail of Leaving Cert results freephone helpline

A phone helpline staffed by qualified guidance counsellors will be in operation on Leaving Cert results day for students receiving their exam results.

The day and CAO offers time can be a fraught time for many students and their families. The National Parents Council Post Primary (NPCpp) Helpline 2019 offers free and confidential support.

The Helpline is staffed by qualified, professional and very experienced guidance counsellors who will deliver one to one advice over the coming week as the results are released and the CAO offers issued. These guidance counsellors are members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC). To speak to a guidance counsellor call 1800 265 165.

The Institute of Guidance Counsellors is delighted to be part of this initiative. The NPCpp Helpline is sponsored by the Irish Independent, the Department of Education & Skills and hosted by the GAA in Croke Park. The helpline is a lifeline to students and their families at this critical time.

The 2018 Leaving Certificate Helpline received a total of 1,300 calls covering 3700 queries from all over the country.