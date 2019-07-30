Mary Hickey to feature at Kilkenny Castle Arts Week 2019

Local Artist Mary H Hickey returns to the Rose Garden Corridor in Kilkenny Castle.

An amateur self taught artist, Mary continues to study online and develop new techniques. She portrays varied subjects from music to sunflowers; from waterlilies to lakes, in vibrant Acrylic mixed media paintings.

Mary has exhibited regularly in Kilkenny Arts week and her paintings can be found as far afield as the USA, Australia and nearer to home in St Lukes Hospital and Kilkenny Golf Club.

She is a member of the Kilkenny Photographic Society and has achieved LIPF.