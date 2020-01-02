Irish people's #backtowork tweets are absolutely gas

Today marks a return to work for most people after a far too short Christmas break and #backtowork is the top trending topic on Twitter.

The digital gathering has resulted in some truly brilliant tweets and memes. It's fair to say we all feel the same about being back to work. Here are some of the highlights:

"Welcome back, did you enjoy Christmas? It flew by didn't it?"#backtowork pic.twitter.com/0rYeGp5zVr — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 2, 2020

Sorry I'm late for my first day back at work.



I got up on time, had a shower and then accidentally sat down on my bed and stared into space for 30 minutes. #backtowork January 2, 2020

Me trying to figure out what I actually do at work after two weeks off #backtowork pic.twitter.com/PcRKR77ihH — Amelia Salter (@Amelia_Salter) January 2, 2020

Ah the difference between me leaving work on Christmas Eve and going back today on 2nd January#BackToWork pic.twitter.com/hwv5uho4pO — Russty Russ (@russty_russ) January 2, 2020

"Have you forgotten your password?" "Yes."



"Have you forgotten how to your job?" "Yes."



"Have you forgotten everyone's name?"

"Who are you again?"#BackToWork — innocent drinks (@innocent) January 2, 2020

I'm tired, my brain's not engaging, it's freezing, and my leg's twitchy.

But worst of all - no hot water for a brew!

Please end this misery.#BackToWork #Hell #Dying pic.twitter.com/kAMGkPlWaX — Melpaca (@MellishMel) January 2, 2020

Using only a GIF, describe how it feels returning to work today..#backtowork pic.twitter.com/e2CQA2ZdLg — Club Legends (@ClubLegendsUK) January 2, 2020

We hope you all had a relaxing break over Christmas! Who else is feeling a bit like this today? #backtowork pic.twitter.com/TbxYRTBfIi — Wooden Spoon (@charityspoon) January 2, 2020