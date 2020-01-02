He's got the moves! Here's the first glimpse of Kilkenny's Aidan Fogarty on Dancing with the Stars

First dance should be called Sore Feet not Tiger Feet!! @emilybarkerwork pic.twitter.com/Cy5RsJ0Xsy

It's nearly Dancing with the Stars time - and we have the first glimpse of Kilkenny's own Taggy Fogarty as a dancer!

The first live show is this Sunday evening and it's the boys taking to the floor first, so that means Kilkenny hurler Aidan 'Taggy' Fogarty will make his dancing debut.

Taggy's professional dancing partner is Emily Barker and their first dance will be to 'Tiger Feet'... or 'Sore Feet' as Taggy has renamed it!