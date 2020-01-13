WATCH: Storm Brendan blows trampoline onto motorway
Storm Brendan hitting Ireland on Monday January 13
Storm Brendan is making itself felt as it moves across the country today, Monday.
One family is going to be shocked when they get home this evening to find their trampoline is missing... and sitting in the middle of the nearby motorway!
This was on the M7 but as the winds pick up in the Kilkenny area take it as a timely warning and if there is a trampoline in your garden make sure it's well tied down!
Anyone loose a trampoline?? One found on M7 just before UL exit into #Limerick #StormBrendan #Ireland #StaySafe @MetEireann pic.twitter.com/d7HlJYvKzS— ✈Michael Finnan (@finnan22) January 13, 2020
