WATCH: Storm Brendan blows trampoline onto motorway

Kilkenny People reporter

Storm Brendan sends trampoline on M7 motorway

Storm Brendan hitting Ireland on Monday January 13

Storm Brendan is making itself felt as it moves across the country today, Monday.

One family is going to be shocked when they get home this evening to find their trampoline is missing... and sitting in the middle of the nearby motorway!

This was on the M7 but as the winds pick up in the Kilkenny area take it as a timely warning and if there is a trampoline in your garden make sure it's well tied down!