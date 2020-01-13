Storm Brendan Update: Worst of the storm expected at lunchtime

STORM BRENDAN

As Storm Brendan batters the West Coast of Ireland this morning, Monday, it is expected the worst weather will hit the Kilkenny area around lunchtime.

Kilkenny County Council have updated their alerts to say there will be intense thunder storms between 1pm and 2pm, in the East of the country.

High sided vehicles will be particularly vulnerable during this time and all road users are urged to be vigilant.