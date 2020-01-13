Storm Brendan Update: Worst of the storm expected at lunchtime

Updated #StormBrendan forecast: narrow band of intense thunderstorm activity will affect the East between 13:00-14:00 with strong Orange winds. Motorists slow down and allow for the dangers of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable at this time. pic.twitter.com/cBKHONeeON

As Storm Brendan batters the West Coast of Ireland this morning, Monday, it is expected the worst weather will hit the Kilkenny area around lunchtime.

Kilkenny County Council have updated their alerts to say there will be intense thunder storms between 1pm and 2pm, in the East of the country.

High sided vehicles will be particularly vulnerable during this time and all road users are urged to be vigilant.