Two women hospitalised following collision at Swiftsheath

One woman was airlifted to Tallaght General Hospital following a collision at Swiftsheath, Jenkinstown on Saturday.

The two-vehicle collison took place at 8.30am. An air ambulance attended the scene along with other emergency services. Both of the injured parties were brought to hospital where they were treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who was travelling on the Kilkenny to Ballyragget road on the morning in question to contact them on (056) 7775000.