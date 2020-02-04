Library service membership up by 26% in Kilkenny

Kilkenny Library Service saw an increase of over 26% in membership in 2019, according to figures from the county council’s library service.

February is ‘Sign Up Month’ across the library service, and everyone is encouraged to join or re-join the library free of charge.

Libraries are no longer just places to borrow books or study – they are also creative and engaging community centres where people can gather, make friends, relax, join a workshop and enjoy socialising with their local community.

“Signing up for a library card opens a world of possibilities” says County Librarian Josephine Coyne.

“All of our libraries around the county offer resources and services to help people of all ages pursue their passions.”

The local public library has also become a key technology hub in the community as people use the free internet and wifi service, and access a range of services online. Libraries also run bookclubs, knitting groups, card making, and many other workshops and classes throughout the year.

Staff are available to show people around, explain the various services and show people how to use online services. Groups and class visits/tours by pre-booking with your local branch.

To join for free, call into your local library, bring photo ID and proof of address. You can also apply online and go to your selected branch to pick up your card. To find out more, visit your nearest branch, or see www.kilkennylibrary.ie.