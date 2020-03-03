Award-winning Kilkenny photographer Vicky Comerford can capture the moment

Vicky Comerford is an award winning photographer from Kilkenny and a member of the Society of Wedding and Portrait Photographers (SWPP).

Vicky is also a professional graphic designer and web developer. Her photojournalist approach will make you feel completely comfortable in front of the camera and you will even forget she is there.

Specialising in wedding, sports, media and event coverage, reportage style weddings, civil partnership photography, Vicky will capture all your special moments as they unfold. Striving to be as unobtrusive as possible.

Vicky’s Photography views a wedding as a creative story of family, friends, love and tradition to capture the magic of your special day. Vicky offers a style that combines candid and traditional photographs.

There is nothing more magical than the wedding day of a happy couple. The gathering of family and friends, the smile of the groom as he sees his bride walking up the aisle, the vows at the altar and the speeches at the party afterwards are all things that should be remembered for years to come.

As your wedding photographer, Vicky can capture these moments as they happen. Throughout the day she will discretely take pictures of the fun, tender and candid moments between you and your guests.

Also combining these with formal shots of the wedding party so that you will have a wide selection of photographs to choose from for your wedding album. All corporate and PR assignments are carried out with the utmost professionalism and discretion.

Vicky is based in Kilkenny working nationwide in Ireland and would welcome the opportunity to talk through your photography requirements in person. Willing to travel to other counties or abroad on request. Vicky is also available to photograph sports events, debs, christenings, communions and birthday parties as well as corporate and media events.

You can contact Vicky with any questions or queries and she would love to hear from you! Email: info@vickysphotography.ie or call on 087-9081114.