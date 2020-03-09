What are the odds of Kilkenny's Aidan Fogarty dancing off with the Glitterball?

There is an odds-on favourite for the first time in the race to win Dancing With The Stars after Lottie Ryan was gambled to go all the way following the latest set of performances.

Fr. Ray Kelly’s time on the dancefloor was finally brought to an end on Sunday but Lottie Ryan and Ryan Andrews were once more the stars of the show, with the Fair City actor scoring perfect 10s from all three judges for his Charleston to the theme from the Muppet Show.

A standing ovation from the audience however wasn’t enough to turn punters in his favour, as they instead rallied behind radio presenter Lottie Ryan, who sunk into an odds-on 4/6 from 13/10 despite finding herself in the dance-off against the popular clergyman. Andrews drifted from 9/4 to 11/4 despite earning rave reviews ahead of the semi-finals this weekend.

Kilkenny hurler Aidan Fogarty is still in the picture although his chances have been eased to 5/1 from 10/3, while Donegal model Grainne Gallanagh plunged all the way into 9/1 from 33/1 after she scored 22 for her samba to the Wonder Woman theme.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It’s getting closer to crunch time now and Lottie is all the rage with punters to come out on top come the end of the series. Even Ryan’s haul of 30 points form the judges wasn’t enough to turn the tide in his favour and we have to make Lottie odds-on at 4/6 from 13/10 given the deluge of support going in her direction.”

Dancing With The Stars Winner

4/6 Lottie Ryan

11/4 Ryan Andrews

5/1 Aidan Fogarty

9/1 Grainne Gallanagh