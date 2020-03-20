BREAKING - St. Canice's Credit Union Kilkenny to close High Street Branch on Saturdays

Please note that due the Corona Virus crisis, the High Street Kilkenny Branch of St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny will no longer open on Saturdays. There will be a phone service and an email response service.

It will no longer accept loan applications face to face; call or email us to apply.

Loan draw downs will be conducted by appointment only. Upon approval, the loans team will be in contact to arrange a suitable time for people to draw down.

It has redeployed additional staff to support phone and email queries.

"We encourage people to register for online banking; we have initiated a new text by pin service to speed up access for members," astatement said.

Older Member Priority

8.45am-9.45am Older Member Priority on Thursday and Friday Mornings