Kilkenny Citizens Information is open

The Citizens Information Centre at 4 The Parade is offering a phone and email service during the COVID restrictions.



The Centre has staff available Monday to Friday, 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, to answer calls and e-mails. Information is available on a wide range of topics including employment rights, welfare supports, consumer rights, the temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme and so on. Whatever you need to know, the Centre will try to find the answers.



To facilitate social distancing, the Centre is operating with reduced staff. The volunteers who normally staff the service are not at work at for the time being. Nonetheless, the Centre is responding to everyone who makes contact – if you don’t get an answer straightaway, leave a message on the voicemail and your call will be returned.



The Centre can be contacted as follows:



Telephone: 0761 07 7910

e-mail: kilkenny@citinfo.ie.



A National Citizens Information Phone Service 0761 07 4000 is also available Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. Alternatively you can request a call back from the Citizens Information Service at https://www.citizensinformation.ie/en/callback.html Citizens Information Service is funded and supported by the Citizens Information Board.