Kilkenny farmers market to begin new era this Saturday

People will have a chance to enjoy Kilkenny's farmers market on the Parade on Saturdays from now on, beginning this Saturday, July 11.

As reported recently in the Kilkenny People, those who don’t get a chance to visit the area on Thursday will now be able to do so every Saturday at an expanded market. They can look forward to a wander around the 18 stalls, featuring a mixture of high-quality foods and crafts - from homebaked bread and cakes to hand-made jewellery, skincare products, handbags, and more.

The council is uring people to come in and enjoy the market and spend time in the city centre, where the recently introduced one-way system facilitates social distancing for a leisurely browse around shops and businesses.

"This is an opportunity for visitors to the market to see top quality producers showcase their talents and produce in a safe environment for everyone’s enjoyment," says Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan.

"I would encourage people to support local business while having an enjoyable day out experiencing the city centre. It’s a win-win for all.”

Market traders were given the green light to reopen on May 18, and since then the traders in the farmers' market have been busy getting back up and running. A number of measures have been put in place to comply with public health and social distancing guidelines.

These include all stalls will be set three metres apart, and stall holders have markings for customer to stand two metres from front of each stall. In additionl contactless payments are being encouraged by stall holders.