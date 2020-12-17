Travelling to or from Kilkenny this Christmas - here's important bus and train information you need to know

Social distancing and Covid regulations will have a huge impact on public transport, as the Christmas travel season begins.

If you are planning to travel by bus or by train in the coming days this is very important information.

Iarnród Eireann

Mandatory pre-booking on Intercity rail services from 18th December to 6th January - including return journeys and travel passes. 50% of capacity available for use during period of Christmas inter-county travel

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that it will be mandatory to pre-book Intercity rail travel, for travel from Friday 18th December 2020 to Wednesday 6th January 2021 inclusive.

Government COVID-19 measures in place during this time permit non-essential inter-county travel for the first time in up to three months, and 50% of capacity is available for use on board rail services and all public transport.

Pre-booking Intercity travel will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment over the Christmas and New Year period.

Bus Eireann / Expressway

All services will operate at 50% capacity. The permissible capacity number is posted at the entrance of the vehicle.



No-one with any Covid19 symptoms, such as a fever and/or cough, or anyone travelling to a Covid test centre for a test or awaiting the results of a Covid19 test, should take public transport.



The law requires everyone over 13 years of age to wear a face mask for the entirety of their journey on public transport, except people with specific conditions.

Tickets can be booked online.