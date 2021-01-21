Breaking: Two males arrested in connection with Johnstown burglary

Two males have been arrested in connection with a burglary that took place in North Kilkenny earlier today.

At 3am this morning a commercial premises was broken into in Johnstown and a quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

The suspects were arrested in Wexford a short time ago following an operation by Urlingford gardaí and detectives attached to Kilkenny Garda Station.

Two searches warrants have also been executed and searches are ongoing.