Sam's Profile wins John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park

Trainer Mouse Morris is enjoying a win at Gowran Park, after Sam's Profile ridden by Phillip Enright won the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle.

A steward's inquiry delayed confirmation of the result, but ultimately the finish was upheld. The heavy going has posed challenges this afternoon.

Sams Profile is back to winning ways after landing the Grade 2 John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle for Mouse Morris pic.twitter.com/ozgGWMUXML — Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) January 28, 2021

Local trainer Willie Mullins' Great White Shark came into the race as the favourite, with Paul Townend in the saddle. In total, Mullins accounted for four runners, including 14/1 Bacardys, ridden by Brian Hayes.

Earlier

Earlier, Song of Earth held on to win the Connollys Red Mills Auction Series Hurdle for jockey Lisa O' neill and local trainer Margaret Mullins. In the first - the Langtons Kilkenny Handicap Hurdle - top weight Forrard Away showed well to win, delight for Keith Donoghue and Jim Dreaper.

Next up is the Adare Manor Handicap Hurdle (2.50pm), and then the big showpiece - the Goffs Thyestes Chase, which commences at 3.25pm. There's plenty more action to come throughout the afternoon, live on RTE 2.